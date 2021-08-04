Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 565,375 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565,375 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,588 shares of company stock worth $5,600,694 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.