Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,243 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

