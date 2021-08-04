Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

In related news, CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $465,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.