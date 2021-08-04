Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of APPH stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13. AppHarvest, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

