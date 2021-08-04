Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.43). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 134,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $325.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.