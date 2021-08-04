Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.92 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.