Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $231.78. 23,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.92 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

