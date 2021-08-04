Curecoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $8,751.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00361119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,189,481 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

