Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%.

CRIS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,115. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13.

CRIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

