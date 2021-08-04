Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 214.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRIS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of CRIS opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Curis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

