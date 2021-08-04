Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 5,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,680,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
CRIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $706.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
Featured Article: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.