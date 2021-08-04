Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 5,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,680,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

CRIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $706.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

