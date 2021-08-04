Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,831,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $249,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,219 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

