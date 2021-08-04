CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Tops $191.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $191.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033498 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00259722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00033864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006194 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,999,372 coins and its circulating supply is 142,999,372 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

