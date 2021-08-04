cVault.finance (CORE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,971.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $72.50 million and approximately $60,971.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $7,249.71 or 0.18264045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

