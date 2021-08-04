CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 7,325 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.62.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%.

In other news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $326,308. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

