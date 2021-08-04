CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 2,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 905,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, cut their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

