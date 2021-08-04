CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.700-$7.800 EPS.

CVS stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,333,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,451. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.