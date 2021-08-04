CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $8,700.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.65 or 1.00264949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.38 or 0.00845313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

