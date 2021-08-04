CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $3.83 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00361429 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,722.89 or 1.00073093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00031992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00071658 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

