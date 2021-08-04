Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Tops $6.36 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $464.04 or 0.01178818 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.36 million and $413,453.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001640 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007291 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.