Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) CEO Sells $49,484.40 in Stock

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cyren stock remained flat at $$0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,390. Cyren Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 115.7% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

