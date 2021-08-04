Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) CEO Sells $49,484.40 in Stock

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Cyren stock remained flat at $$0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,390. Cyren Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.
Cyren Company Profile
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
