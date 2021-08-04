CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.86.

CONE opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

