D. Chad Utermark Sells 47,581 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NUE stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.92. 121,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.