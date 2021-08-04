D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,459 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

