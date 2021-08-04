D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 205,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRAU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $837,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $993,000.

Shares of RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

