D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

