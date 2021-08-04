D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 19,613 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

