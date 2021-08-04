D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 328,372 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,372 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Verastem worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 8,309.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verastem by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,556 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 255,411 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.