D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of TCR2 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

