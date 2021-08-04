D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Masonite International worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.17. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

