D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.60, a PEG ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

