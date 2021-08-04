D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.55% of Olympic Steel worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.15. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

