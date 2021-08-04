D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,346 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 59,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $683.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.39. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

