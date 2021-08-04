D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.58% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 21.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at $794,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $494,583 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWPX stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

