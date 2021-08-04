D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,779 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 82.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 22,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 85.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period.

CHT stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

