D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CSW Industrials worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 146.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.