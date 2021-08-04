D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 164.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.