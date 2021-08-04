D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

