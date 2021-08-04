D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Cytokinetics worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 260,794 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,572,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

