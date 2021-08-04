D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth $165,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPCBU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.