D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

