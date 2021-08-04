D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Evolus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evolus by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Evolus stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

