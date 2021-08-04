D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $2 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,742,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

