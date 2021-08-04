D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $30,643,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $20,220,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $12,132,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $12,132,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $10,110,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

DGNU stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.