D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.83% of Lefteris Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFTR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

