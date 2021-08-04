D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.57% of Yucaipa Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YAC. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 155,356 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YAC opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

