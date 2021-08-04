D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $11,226,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $861,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $623,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $4,950,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHBCU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.