D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $826.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

