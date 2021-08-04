D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 101,356 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 101,356 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $362,302 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.