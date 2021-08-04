D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 21,709 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Phibro Animal Health worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $994.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

